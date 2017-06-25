Museum on the airwaves

Visitors to Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum at the weekend could join in an amateur radio special event - International Museums Weekend.

Popular for amateur radio enthusiasts and anyone just interested in our heritage, International Museums Weekend was created in order to set up amateur radio special event stations at as many museums as possible throughout the whole of the world as a way of linking these many keepers of historical information while promoting them to a wider audience and widening the appeal of amateur radio.

The event took place last weekend and will be on again this Saturday and Sunday (June 24-25).

Event organisers have a station set up at each site; and Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum is one of them – with the assistance of Grantham Amateur Radio Club.

Open from 10am to 4.30pm, you can see the museum and listen as it makes contact with other museums from around the world.

Museums taking part over the years have included ships, castles, air museums, Napoleonic forts, pumping stations, wireless museums, racing museums and many others.

For more information contact the North Kesteven District Council Tourism Team on 01529 308102 or email discovernk@n-kesteven.gov.uk