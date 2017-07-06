New look precinct takes shape

Refurbishment work on a Sleaford shopping precinct is taking shape as the completed first phase looks set to be fully revealed this month and national retailers are already showing an interest in moving in, according to agents.

Riverside Precinct has been undergoing £500,000 worth of major renovation work since January, removing covered walkways and the old bandstand and updating shop frontages, as well as creating larger shop units for potential high street chain stores to move in.

An artist's CGI impression of how the Riverside Precinct may eventually look after the refurbishments are completed. EMN-170307-131851001

The precinct is owned by Lincolnshire Co-op which first put forward the plan in 2014.

James Butcher from managing agents Banks Long & Co said: “We’re pleased that the first phase of work to rejuvenate the Riverside Shopping Centre is almost complete. We’re due to finish phase one as planned in July. The canopies have been taken down and the bandstand dismantled to help the centre look and feel more spacious.

“Colonnades have also been removed to make shop fronts more visible. We’ve had some good feedback from both tenants and shoppers on this work.”

Dated cladding along the shops has also been removed and both ground and upper floor levels are being revamped, with new, perspex canopies being positioned above each entrance.

He added: “We’re in discussions with lots of different retailers and tenants who are interested in taking space in the centre, including national names.

“The scheme will see a total of £500,000 invested in improving the centre and we’re confident the finished result will give an extra boost to Sleaford and the town’s businesses.”

Banks Long and Co have been advertising the units available, ranging in size from 715 sq ft to 6,500 sq ft.

In their marketing description, the agents said: “The Riverside is an attractive pedestrian precinct that is currently undergoing refurbishment.

“Phase 1 of the refurbishment work should be completed by Summer 2017, with work on Phase 2 comprising a large anchor unit for the scheme starting shortly thereafter.

“The centre has a good tenant mix, including Costa Coffee and Card Factory, within 17 retail units and there is residential accommodation above which benefit from a picturesque riverside location.

“The precinct leads through to a Sainsbury’s supermarket and public car park to the rear, which provides over 100 spaces.”

Unit rental is being advertised as between £10,500 and £80,000 per annum depending on size.