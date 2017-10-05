New owners and new name for long-established Indian restaurant in Sleaford

A long-established Indian restaurant in Sleaford has passed to new owners - but there will still be a familiar face to greet customers.

Nadim Aziz has sold the India Garden in the town’s Market Place after 17 years in charge.

The India Garden restaurant, Sleaford, now to be called Gurkha 19. EMN-170510-095944001

He told the Standard that he has passed on the business to Netra Prasad Kandel and it will be re-named Gurkha 19.

To mark the occasion, the Mayor of Sleaford, Coun Jan Mathieson, has been invited to officially open the new business at 6pm on Wednesday, October 11.

However, Mr Aziz said the new owner was keen to keep a familiar face and as persuaded him to stay on as manager, to benefit from his experience in the trade.

To celebrate, the restaurant will be serving a set meal for £15 per person (advance bookings only) from 6.30pm on the night, with first drink free, plus a special complimentary drink on arrival for guests.

To book, call 01529 415313 or 07903 488754.