New walking guide to historic village

A new walk has been added to North Kesteven’s ever-popular Stepping Out programme in time for the summer.

North Kesteven District Council, which organises the trails, has devised the new six-mile route in Heckington.

Included in the route are the historic, man-made Car Dyke which dates from around 125AD and runs from Lincoln to Peterborough, the Henry and Edward Godson Alms Houses, used to house the sick and needy until 1912, and St Andrew’s Church.

It has been put together by the council’s Leisure and Cultural Services team working in response to local demand with the support of the Parish Council.

It adds to an already extensive set of 18 walks ranging from three to nine miles, covering all parts of the district, ideal for the summer holidays.

Coun Lindsey Cawrey, Executive Board Member for Leisure and Cultural Services, said: “Information about the Heckington Heritage Trail is contained on the Stepping Out leaflet, giving people two great opportunities to take in the picturesque village, including the only eight-sailed working windmill in Europe and other places of national interest.

“We’re committed to making sure people have places to go on their doorstep to improve their health and fitness through our Sports and Physical Activity Strategy and Obesity Pilot.”

“The introduction of a new walk will fill a gap that we have in our Stepping Out route to the south of the district.”

The Stepping Out walks network covers more than 130 miles of North Kesteven’s unique heritage with each walk accompanied by a detailed map that can be downloaded from www.vis itlincolnshire.com/content/go-stepping-out

Alternatively, hard copies are available from NKDC’s Tourism Team on 01529 414155 or by emailing discovernk@n-kesteven.gov.uk