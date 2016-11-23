No soggy bottoms from Sandra in accountancy firm bake off.

Bake off brilliance! Members of the team at Chartered Accountants Duncan and Toplis in Sleaford took part in a charity bake off inspired by the likes of Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry.

The budding baker who won was Sandra Clements, who created a delicious carrot and banana cake. A total of £105 was raised through donations. As the winner, Sandra has chosen St Barnabas Hospice to receive the funds. From left are: David Mowbray, Karen Deacon, Sue Andrews, Gaynor Goulty, Sandra Clements and Karen Walker.