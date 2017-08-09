Opticians celebrates 25 years in the Sleaford community

A Sleaford opticians has celebrated its 25th business birthday and thanked the local community for supporting them for over the years.

The opticians group was first established in Sleaford in 1992 by optometrist Tushar Majithia, who later opened practices in Grantham in 1997 and Ruskington in 2012. All three practices provide NHS and private eye tests, colour vision testing, contact lenses and are specialists in low vision treatment.

“We are proud that Lunettes has developed in to a market-leading opticians in a time when trading is increasingly challenging against large national companies,” said managing director Tushar Majithia. “Our success has been down to providing a high-quality, personalised service for all our patients and the hard work and dedication of our staff,

“I would personally like to thank our customers and the community for supporting us for all this time.

“When we first established the business we aimed to provide the best optical service for people living in the area. After 25 years we are still successfully doing that and have expanded with practices in Grantham and Ruskington.

“We are still passionate about what we do and it’s not simply about providing a good service. Our customers have become our friends and it was great to celebrate our business milestone with them.”

Customers who attended the 25th birthday event left the following comments: “Thank you for all the many years of care and attention. It has been a pleasure to have been a client for 25 years and have the received from you and all the staff of Lunettes kind and courteous care,” said Ellen Wood.

And Pricilla Bellamy added: “I’ve been coming to Lunettes for many years and enjoy coming because there is always a lovey welcome and a friendly, family feel, I wouldn’t go anywhere else.”

In addition to the local communities it serves, Lunettes supports various charities including Vision Aid Overseas. They help by collecting old and unwanted glasses within local schools and the practices. The glasses collected are then used to provide vital eye care for under-privileged communities. Lunettes will be carrying out this recycling campaign again in schools during World Sight Day this October.

Tushar sits on the council at the Association of Optometrists and has also supported numerous organisations throughout his 27 years in the profession, including his involvement with the Macular Society. He was also previously vice-chair of the National Eye Health Week and continues to serve on the steering group for the campaign.