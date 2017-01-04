Plans for breeding unit to rear nearly 2,000 pigs

A farm for rearing nearly 2,000 pigs is being proposed for a site near Sleaford.

Ian Pick is putting forward the plans for two pig breeding buildings with a combined floor space of 1,937sqm at Highgate Farm on Gorse Drove, Scredington.

According to initial information provided to North Kesteven District Council planners, each building would house up to 990 pigs which would be reared from 7kg up to finished weight, taking around 20 weeks.

NKDC planning officers have been considering the initial plans to decide whether it would need an accompanying Environmental Impact Assessment, which they have concluded would not be necessary according to current guidelines. The plans are now with NKDC for further consideration.

The rearing and finishing of the pigs would be on a straw-based system, according to the documentation provided.

It would take a further two weeks to clean up and prepare for the next batch of pigs. The buildings would be scraped clean daily and a manure would be kept in a temporary, sealed on-site manure store before removal from the site. No manure would be spread on site, according to the applicant.

The site, which could be seen from the road to Spanby heading south, would be accessed near the junction of Gorse Lane and Gorse Drove and would 12 pig haulage lorries and 18 feed delivery lorries visit during the 20 week cycle, although the roads were described as single track, with limited passing places other than gateways.

The nearest residential property is said to be 550m away and to the north of the site is The Inkpot permaculture farm and demonstration centre, run by Hannah Thorogood.

Officers state: “The proposal represents an intensive agricultural activity within the open countryside, which is not unusual.” Environmental impacts were not expected to be significant and only locally focussed.