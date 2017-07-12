Post Office offers reassurance to Lloyds Bank customers in Heckington ahead of branch closure

Heckington area residents who use the village’s Lloyd’s Bank branch have been offered reassurance that they will still be able to access many services via their local Post Office branch.

Dawn Cross from the Post Office attended a specially laid on information evening organised by the parish council and held in the pavilion on the playing field.

Lloyds have announced it is to close its part-time branch on Heckington High Street in October, transferring any accounts to its Sleaford branch, citing changes in banking habits of its customers.

Parish Council chairman Coun Jan Palmer invited Mrs Cross along to offer information for users of the bank that may find it difficult or inconvenient to travel into Sleaford to do banking.

Mrs Cross explained that customers can withdraw money or check their balance using their bank card. You can also pay cheques and cash into your Lloyds Bank personal current account with a paying in book.

She added that more services may be on offer once the contract for the service is renewed.

Businesses in the village that used Lloyds to withdraw change for their cash registers could also do this at the Post Office, located within the Co-op food store. They would need to let the counter staff know in advance to make sure they have enough change.

Customers could also pay most utility and phone bill, although there may be a charge for some.

There is a plan to hold information days at the Lloyds branch with the bank manager and Mrs Cross would also be there to advise.

Mrs Cross said the cash machine within the Co-op store was not her responsibility, but when it stops working she admitted it does put pressure on their cash supply. She recalled they ran out of money during the Heckington Show weekend a couple of years ago but they were better prepared now.

She added that staffing levels would also be reviewed depending on the level of increased demand.