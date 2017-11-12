Print firm moving to expand to next level

Sleaford printing and design business DPS Digital is on the move from its town centre location on Handley Street and is relocating to industrial premises on the outskirts with an investment of over £1m in new digital printing and finishing kit which will secure up to four new jobs.

The digital print company took delivery of the HP Indigo 12000 digital printing press in late October at their new 12,000 sq ft site on Sleaford Business Park off East Road, which was secured over the summer.

The new HP Indigo 12000 digital printing press EMN-170611-145426001

The new premises is over six times the size of the current site and as well as the new press will house DPS’ 16 members of staff, along with its two Xerox Versant 80 Digital presses and range of Duplo, Morgana and various other finishing machines – when they move in November.

The total investment will be just over £1m, with further investment on new finishing kit, securing up to four new jobs, two of which will be new sales people. That will bring the company’s total workforce over its Sleaford and Boston sites to over 20. The company is aiming to double its £1.2m turnover within 12 months.

The company, which was established in 2004, has been based at Handley Street, in the Sleaford Standard’s old premises, for three years, but the size of the new equipment forced the move.

Managing Director Matt Savage said he was looking forward to taking DPS to the next stage: “The small Xerox machines have been fine but we’ve got to the stage where we need to grow and go to the next level, and we needed something a bit more mature and a bit more industry known. We looked at B2 digital presses, ideally to bring some of the larger format print we send out in-house.”

Mr Savage added: “This is the fourth site move by DPS and was driven by necessity, The market we’re in now and the level we’re at not many people ask what press you’ve got but when you start to go to print buyers it’s really the first question on the tick sheet.”