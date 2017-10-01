Quirky new coffee shop brings slice of life to village

A mother and daughter team have fulfilled their dreams by going into business together by converting a village bakery into a coffee shop.

The former Welbourn’s Bakery in Ruskington High Street has just opened up as Poppy’s Place, jointly run by Poppy Rogers, 22, from Ruskington and her mum Mandy Rogers, 51, from Sleaford.

Poppy’s dad (Mandy’s husband) Karl explained it is very much a local business, with everything possible sourced from the area.

But he said: “The new decor is very quirky and different - very London orientated - and the locals seem to like it.”

Both mother and daughter have had a dream of opening a tea and coffee shop for many years and Mandy is passionate about her speciality teas.

Poppy has previously worked as a legal secretary and for a dental practice while Mandy has managed cafes in London.

Karl said: “They are both very creative people and all the food is home made, cakes coming from a local bakery in the village and produce from nearby farm shops.”

The pair aim to be seasonal in their dishes, looking forward to serving warming, autumnal food, such as pumpkin soups for Hallowe’en.Karl said: “It has taken an awful lot of work and we have been very well supported by the landlord with the conversion work to get it how the girls want it.”

He said it has been a surprise for some visitors to find vivid pinks and copper colours matched with green velvet benches and see-through ‘ghost chairs’. The artwork on the walls was by Poppy and Mandy. Later they hope to introduce outside seating too.