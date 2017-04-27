Ready to dish up some support

A fish and chip business with branches in Sleaford and Ruskington is looking to ‘chip in’ with good causes in the community.

The Elite Fish and Chip Company wants to hear from charities and organisations in Lincolnshire which might be in need of hand, offering seven members of staff as volunteers for one day each.

It is the latest community-spirited initiative from the family-run business which last year won a Heart of the Community gong at the Lincolnshire Media Business Awards in light of its charitable endeavours.

Rachel Tweedale, manager at the company’s Sleaford restaurant, said: “Last year we chose the Royal British Legion as our charity of the year and managed to raise £10,000 thanks to the support and generosity of our customers.

“Instead of deciding on a charity ourselves we thought we would let the community decide for us this time.

“So, we’re going to give seven members of staff from all three of our restaurants in Sleaford, Ruskington, and Lincoln a day off each. We’ll then be putting them forward for seven days of volunteering. If any individuals or charities need our help in any way we would love to hear from them.

“This could range from helping out at a coffee morning to charity events, working with vulnerable people in the community and much more. Let us know what you need help with and we’ll pick seven worthy causes!”

The staff that are put forward as volunteers will be given an extra day off on top of their annual leave to complete their good deeds.

If you are in need of a volunteer or know of a project which would benefit from one, call the business on 01529 44534 (Sleaford), 01526 832332 (Ruskington), or 01522 509505 (Lincoln). To find out more, email mike@weareshootingstar.co.uk

n The Elite Fish and Chip Company recently presented £1,356.51 to the Sleaford and District Branch of the Royal British Legion.

The sum was raised by the business in the year up to March 2017 in support of its Poppy Appeal.

It takes the total raised by Elite for the branch to £3,273.07.

A spokesman for the branch described the sum as ‘magnificent’, thanking the people of the district for their generosity and the staff at Elite for their ‘dedication, commitment, and hard work’.

The branch has added the sum to this year’s Poppy Appeal total which now stands in excess of £33,000.

The current Poppy Appeal closes on September 30 and is already close to the total raised during the whole of the previous year, the spokesman added.