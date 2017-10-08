Safety calls for cycle path near building site

A Sleaford Town Councillor has called for urgent action to protect cyclists passing the site entrance of a new housing estate being built.

Coun John Charlesworth was reacting to outline proposals by Holdingham Farms for another 200 homes to be built on land east of the Holdingham Grange estate currently being built by Persimmon Homes, off Lincoln Road, south of the A17.

Speaking at a council meeting on September 20, he said that he had been on a liaison panel in 2013 for a Lottery-funded cycle path constructed linking Leasingham and Sleaford via a bridge over the A17. The panel included members from parish and town councils, NKDC and county highways.

He said this was designed to make sure cyclists could travel safely, particularly school children. However, since then construction has got underway on the new Holdingham Grange estate off Furlong Way and he said: “When you go there you will see that the entrance to the new estate goes right across the cycle path and there is still no signage whatsoever.

“People have complained to me and the county council. it is very, very dangerous and must be resolved immediately. Something must be done before any further development.”

He said there was a danger to cyclists and pedestrians from increased volume of traffic as more people move in, as well as construction lorries.

Holdingham ward Councillor Charlesworth warned that the mini roundabout onto Lincoln Road is often blocked with queueing traffic.

He said: “I personally would like to see this latest development connect to the commercial development and Pride Parkway, because of the increasing traffic problems. At the moment Holdingham is split into two because you cannot cross Lincoln Road without driving round the Holdingham roundabout and coming back.”

District and town councillor Grenville Jackson said there should be at least temporary signage, while plans currently were to have a pedestrian and cycle link to the industrial estate and possibly bus access, to prevent it becoming a “rat run”.

Town councillors agreed to support the application (which will need approval from NKDC) for 200 more homes, but called for the cycle safety issue to be addressed urgently as well as suggesting drivers should be given more choices to exit the site.

Neil Follows, managing director at Persimmon Homes Nottingham, said: “The safety of cyclists and pedestrians, both onsite and offsite, in relation to site traffic is of extreme importance to us. If a problem exists at our Sleaford site whereby warning signs are inadequate then this will be immediately addressed at site level.”