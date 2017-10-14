Second bank closes in the district in a week

A second bank has closed its doors in the Sleaford area within a week.

The Lloyds Bank branch in Heckington welcomed customers for the final time on Wednesday before closing for good, just six days after NatWest Bank closed its branch on Northgate in Sleaford.

Both banking companies cited changes in the ways that their customers were accessing their services, opting for telephone or online banking via computer and mobile phone and contactless cards. They said this had seen use of their counter service drop off dramatically.

Customers have been advised of alternative ways of accessing their banks, but Heckington Parish Council chairman Coun Jan Palmer commented: “Obviously we are extremely disappointed with the closure of such an institution in our village, and especially for the reasons given by Lloyds. It is well documented how I tried with the Lloyds Bank board to get them to reconsider.

“However, I am pleased to report that following separate negotiations with Nick Spolton, the manager at Lloyds Bank Sleaford, and Dawn Cross, manager at Heckington Post Office, businesses and individuals will be able to do a lot of their day to day banking at the Post Office, whilst retaining their accounts with Lloyds. It shows that local knowledge, with some hard work and questioning of rules can sometimes ‘pay off’.”

She thanked them for making it possible for people to continue banking locally, saying: “This is very important for both the vulnerable and less able bodied people, also the businesses and charities which have been regular customers.”