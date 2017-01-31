Second pop up shop is ready to open its doors in Sleaford

After the success of the first Pop Up Shop, Vintage 59, which was set up in Sleaford with local authority support, a second is now moving into the sales space next door in Navigation Yard, selling a range of different handbags and purses.

Gills2Gems was started in 2014 by Gill Allenby online through Facebook and evolved into stalls at a number of events including pamper days, craft and school fairs and Christmas fairs.

After seeing the Pop Up shop project was available, owner Gill decided this would be the perfect chance to test the marketplace.

She said: “I saw an advert for the shop and when I met the team behind it they were very reassuring and supportive of what I wanted to do.

“From there, it all clicked into place and now I can’t wait to open.”

Gills2Gems will open on Saturday, February 25 at Unit 7, Navigation Yard, Sleaford.

Wendy Nuccoll of Vintage 59 has meanwhile announced on her Facebook page that her business’s last day in the Pop Up Shop will be on Saturday, February 4.

She says: “I have had the most amazing time at the pop up shop which initially was to be for 12 weeks and just seemed to roll on, but now my time there has come to an end. I have met some lovely people, customers and sellers.

“Vintage 59 will continue at home with lots of new ideas and stock.”

Partnership NK, of which NKDC is a member, is running the pop up shop initiative to give new or expanding businesses the chance to test the marketplace with easy in, easy out terms so there is no commitment to a long-term contract.

Anyone wanting to register their interest in Pop Up NK can do so by filling in a form online at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/popup

Once the form has been received, an officer will be in touch to find out more about your business, identifying if any additional support or advice is needed.

Herman Kok, chairman of Partnership NK, said: “It is fantastic to see a second Pop Up shop open and I wish Gills2Gems every success with their store.

“This innovative and exciting NKDC scheme supports new as well as existing businesses and I encourage everyone who would like further information to get in touch.”

For more information visit www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/popup or email partnership_nk@n-kesteven.gov.uk