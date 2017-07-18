Sleaford area family fish and chip business wins national title

A Sleaford area fish and chip shop restaurant chain is celebrating after winning the Big Heart category at this year’s National Family Business Awards.

Staff from the family-run Elite Fish and Chip Company, which has branches in Sleaford and Ruskington, as well as Lincoln, headed down to Wembley Arena for this year’s NFBAs on Saturday night (July 15) after being named as finalists in the Best to Work For, Big Heart and Family Business of the Year categories.

They won the Big Heart award which recognises the work they do in the community and with local charities.

Rachel Tweedale, Manager at the Elite’s Sleaford restaurant, said: “To get shortlisted for three Family Business Place awards is fantastic but to win a national family business award is a real achievement for us, particularly as it concerns our charity fundraising. We’re absolutely over the moon!”

The award win comes after a busy year for the Elite Fish and Chip Company, which won several awards last year.

Rachel added: “We’re really proud to be national family business winners. None of this would be possible without the dedication of our hard-working staff and loyal customers, so I’d like to say a big thank you to them.”

Anita Brightley-Hodges, Managing Director and Founder of The National Family Business Awards said: “The Elite Fish and Chip Company have always been advocates of giving back to the community, through varied fundraising campaigns. It is clear to see that their charity work extends to the love and care they have for their customers, making them thoroughly deserved winners of the Big Heart award.”