Sleaford farmer’s charity kart race for Forage Aid

Local farmers and agricultural firms took part in a three-hour endurance race at Ancaster Karting track, raising money for Forage Aid, which helps livestock farmers with feed when hit by severe weather or floods.

Sleaford MP Caroline Johnson was cheering on her husband Nik, whose team just missed out on first place.

She said: “I am proud to support Forage Aid in their important work. My husband was pleased to get the fastest lap time, which the children felt was helped by their cheering!”