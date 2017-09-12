Sleaford MP joins Government committee on farming and rural affairs

Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Dr Caroline Johnson has joined a new look Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee in the House of Commons.

MP for Tiverton and Honiton Neil Parish has been returned as chairman of the committee and has tweeted that he is looking forward to working a “very strong team” for the forthcoming Parliament, saying: “Looking forward to holding @DefraGovUK to account.”

During her election campaigns, Dr Johnson has pledged to protect jobs and livelihoods in the agricultural sector in the county and is herself the wife of a farmer near Ancaster.