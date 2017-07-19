Sleaford MP seeks Government help to increase electricity grid capacity in district to serve businesses and green power generators

Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Caroline Johnson has urged businesses to put forward ‘concrete proposals’ to government to attract infrastructure funding in the county.

Dr Johnson spoke yesterday (Tuesday) at the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) Utility Summit, held at Lindum Business Park in North Hykeham.

The summit brought together government, local business and industry experts to talk about the need for investment in infrastructure locally.

The LEP has commissioned a utilities study, which is looking at the capacity of the county’s utilities infrastructure to support existing and future growth over the next twenty years.

Caroline spoke about how MPs can help, and highlighted the need for ‘concrete proposals’ to be put forward to government to attract funding.

She raised the particular case of Teal Park in North Hykeham, which is home to a number of prominent businesses, but the growth of this development area has been limited due to insufficient electricity infrastructure.

She committed to hosting a meeting between the LEP, Lincolnshire MPs and others once the report is complete to discuss ways in which suggested projects can be taken forward.

Commenting afterwards, Dr Johnson said: “We have a need for electricity supply in our area, but we also have businesses and farmers wanting to generate renewable energy through anaerobic digestion and solar panels – the problem is that there is insufficient capacity to take the electricity generated onto the overly-saturated national grid.

“The work being done by the LEP on these issues is crucial in highlighting clear, specific actions to be taken, and I look forward to working closely with them to bring these projects forward and improve the prospects for business in Lincolnshire. Big infrastructure projects take time, but I am determined to do whatever I can as a local MP to push them forward.”