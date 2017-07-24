Search

Sleaford writers donate to air ambulance

A cheque presentation to Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance following successful sales of a book of poems and stories. EMN-170717-162820001
Sleaford Hub Writers has raised £1,400 for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance through sales of a book written by members.

They are pictured donating the funds.

The book is still selling, available from the NCCD, so further donations will follow.