Sleaford writers donate to air ambulance

Sleaford Hub Writers has raised £1,400 for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance through sales of a book written by members.
They are pictured donating the funds.
The book is still selling, available from the NCCD, so further donations will follow.
