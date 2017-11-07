Take a walk around Scopwick countryside

Those looking to enjoy to get some fresh air and exercise in the outdoors can join a CountrysideNK officer on Monday (November 13) for a walk around Scopwick and Kirkby Green.

It is describe by organisers as a great way to enjoy our Lincolnshire countryside, learn a new walking route or just enjoy a social walk.

It will cover 2.3 miles and take you from Scopwick following footpaths and farm tracks towards Kirkby Green. You will also be able to see ‘The Seated Lady’, a wooden sculpture carved by local artist Rosie Bradshaw.

Meet the Countryside Officer at the Scopwick Stepping Out car park, LN4 3NT (closest postcode), grid ref TF 070 582 at 2.30pm. Allow an hour and a half to complete this walk.

All you need is a sturdy pair of boots. Dogs welcome if kept on a short lead, refreshments provided after the walk.

For more information contact by emailing countrysidenk@1life.co.uk or call 01522 694353.

Car Dyke by Wood and Fen is number 15 of the collection of Stepping Out walks. All the walks have been developed into an easy to read booklet with step by step directions to help you along your way which are available to download from www.countrysidenk.co.uk. You can also call 01529 308207 or email discovernk@n-kesteven.gov.uk for a hardcopy to be posted to you.