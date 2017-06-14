Traffic queus build as Cereals 2017 opens at Boothby Graffoe

Traffic reports have been warning of major queues buiding up on the A607 through Navenby, Heath Lane at Harmston and the A15 and A17 leading to Holdingham roundabout at Sleaford as visitors to the UK’s biggest arable farming show gets under way today (Wednesday).

Cereals 2017 is a two day annual event being held on farmland at Boothby Graffoe.

Whether it is through precision machinery, optimum crop choice or using expert advice to produce a more efficient business strategy, there is plenty on offer to help farmers to boost profits at this year’s Cereals 2017 event.

Bringing together nearly 500 exhibitors to showcase the latest arable innovations, this will be the 40th event.

“Visiting Cereals gives arable farmers the opportunity to see what they should do, what they could do and what they would like to do,” says event organiser Jon Day.

“We’ve seen visitors return year after year, whether for the latest technical information, to review and compare machinery or simply for the networking opportunity – Cereals delivers.”

Stretching over 64ha on a working farm and attracting more than 24,000 visitors every year, Cereals is a hub for arable innovation.