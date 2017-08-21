Two new businesses in Sleaford enjoy ‘pop-up’ success

Two Sleaford businesses are to remain open after taking part in a pop-up shop scheme.

Gills 2 Gems, a handbag and clothing store, and Little and Loud Photography, a photography studio, have been in Navigation Yard since the end of February.

Gill Allenby from Gills 2 Gems. EMN-170908-142434001

Businesses are owned by Gill Allenby and Charlotte Frisby respectively.

Partnership NK introduced the scheme to give businesses the chance to suss out the market without committing to a long-term contract.

Gill, 42, from Sleaford, said: “The pop up shop has been invaluable as I’ve been able to see how my store works, what times are the best for opening and if it has a viable future.

“I’m so happy that it’s proved to be a real success and am delighted to be staying in business in the same unit where I’ve run the pop up shop.

“I could not have done it without the help of the team at North Kesteven District Council. Their advice and support has been amazing.

“I look forward to welcoming shoppers to my store and continuing to doing business in Sleaford.”

Charlotte, 29, living in Sleaford said: “To be able to take the next step and commit to a permanent studio at Navigation Yard is fantastic.

“I’ve been working with The Prince’s Trust to build up my business plan and idea and this now feels like the natural next step.

“I’m over the moon to be staying in Navigation Yard and can’t wait to welcome more people through the doors to capture their moments on camera.”

Herman Kok, chairman of Partnership NK said: “We’re delighted that Gills 2 Gems and Little and Loud Photography will be staying open and we wish them every success in the months and years to come.

“They are great examples of why we introduced the pop-up-Shop scheme.

“We are pleased that the project has been a success overall – resulting in a win-win-win outcome for shopkeepers, landlords and the vommunity as a whole. We like to see it continue and If there are any landlords with vacant units that would like to host a pop up shop we’d be more than happy to work with them to see if we can make this happen.”

Potential business owners looking to run a pop up shop can register their interest at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/popup

Landlords interested in the scheme can also contact ecodev@n-kesteven.gov.uk or call 01529 308177.