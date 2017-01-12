Work has started on Sleaford’s Riverside Precinct refurb

As reported would happen in the Sleaford Standard last week, Lincolnshire Co-op has begun work this week on the long-awaited refurbishment of the town’s run-down Riverside Precinct.

The Co-op has announced work has started on the first phase of the £500,000 revamp of the Riverside Centre in Sleaford.

Spokesperson for Lincolnshire Co-op Emma Snedden said: “We’re pleased to have started work on this project, which will see significant investment in the Riverside Centre for the benefit of people in Sleaford, making it a much-improved shopping environment.

“The businesses in the centre are open during the works so we’d encourage shoppers to carry on supporting them while it takes place.”

A team from local contractors Maher Millard is on site undertaking work including opening up the central courtyard, removing the bandstand and display units and some of the colonnades fronting shops along the southern side of the development.

Dated cladding along the shops on the southern side of the centre will also be removed and the ground and upper floor levels will be revamped.

It is hoped this work will be complete by early July.