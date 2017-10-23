Busy market for St Denys’ harvest celebration event

There was a packed programme of entertainment for Sleaford’s St Denys’ Day and Harvest Celebration event on Saturday.
The event held in the Market Place saw regular market traders joined by a dozen other stalls of various types, filling the space.
Entertainment enjoyed included performances by the Sleaford Ukulele Orchestra, the William Alvey School choir singing a harvest song and Chris Clark performing a special song he had penned for the occasion.
The market pitches were free of charge and the event was officially opened by the Mayor of Sleaford coun Jan Mathieson, Town Crier John Griffiths and Rev Philip Johnson, Vicar of Sleaford.
Sleaford Town Council is hoping to hold more special markets like this one.
There was also the council’s second car boot sale on Sunday in Eastgate Car Park, which was very successful. There were 25 cars who came to sell goods.
The remaining three car boot sales for this year will be on October 29, November 12 and November 26.
Set up from 11am with selling from 12noon to 4pm. £5 per car selling. A catering van is booked for each date.
The Mayor will be holding her 3rd and 4th Charity Coffee Mornings at the Town Hall on November 9 and December 13, 9.30am to 11.30am.
The first two coffee mornings that she has already held were very successful, with lots of money raised for her charities.
Almost Done!
Registering with Sleaford Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.