Busy market for St Denys’ harvest celebration event

There was a packed programme of entertainment for Sleaford’s St Denys’ Day and Harvest Celebration event on Saturday.

The event held in the Market Place saw regular market traders joined by a dozen other stalls of various types, filling the space.

St Deny's Day event organised by Sleaford Town Council. William Alvey school pupils performing. EMN-171016-114712001

Entertainment enjoyed included performances by the Sleaford Ukulele Orchestra, the William Alvey School choir singing a harvest song and Chris Clark performing a special song he had penned for the occasion.

The market pitches were free of charge and the event was officially opened by the Mayor of Sleaford coun Jan Mathieson, Town Crier John Griffiths and Rev Philip Johnson, Vicar of Sleaford.

Sleaford Town Council is hoping to hold more special markets like this one.

There was also the council’s second car boot sale on Sunday in Eastgate Car Park, which was very successful. There were 25 cars who came to sell goods.

St Deny's Day event organised by Sleaford Town Council. Chris Clark performing. EMN-171016-114723001

The remaining three car boot sales for this year will be on October 29, November 12 and November 26.

Set up from 11am with selling from 12noon to 4pm. £5 per car selling. A catering van is booked for each date.

The Mayor will be holding her 3rd and 4th Charity Coffee Mornings at the Town Hall on November 9 and December 13, 9.30am to 11.30am.

The first two coffee mornings that she has already held were very successful, with lots of money raised for her charities.

St Deny's Day event organised by Sleaford Town Council. L-R Sleaford mayor Jan Mathieson with Hilary Harrison, Sue Utley, Christine Hutchings, Susan Thornton and Hilary South on the Methodist Church stall. EMN-171016-114640001

St Deny's Day event organised by Sleaford Town Council. Alice Grout with her Crafty Corner stall, raising money for Macmilan and Alzheimer's Society. EMN-171016-114651001