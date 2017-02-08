Butcher strikes gold at ‘Oscars’

A butcher from Heckington has come away with a golden haul from the highly prized 2017 Butchers Q Guild Smithfield Awards.

Simpsons Butchers, from Heckington, won an impressive nine gold awards for their various speciality meat products and ready meals.

Gary Simpson said: “We are delighted to win so many awards at what is one of the premier product events in the meat industry.

“Hopefully it shows our quality across a diverse range of retail products using locally sourced products as much as we can.

“Quality and consistency should be the main attributes to any independent retailer to maintain longevity and to stay ahead of the competition.”

Open to the Q Guild’s 123 members nationwide, the awards are seen as the Oscars of the meat industry and attracted a record entry of almost 600 individual products, from 61 of the best butcher businesses.

Judged blind by independent panels of international food and meat industry experts, products were then shortlisted for the national final in ten product categories.

Winners were announced in Ironmongers Hall, London, when the awards were presented by British food writer and critic Tom Parker Bowles.