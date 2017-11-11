Cadet’s solo flight

Many young people join the Air Training Corps because they are interested in aviationn and in particular having the opportunity to learn to fly. Cadet Flight Sergeant Sam Hurry of Sleaford Air Cadets is no exception.

Over the last five weekends Sam has been making the journey to RAF Syerston near Newark to complete a gliding scholarship with No 644 Volunteer Gliding Squadron.

Sam marked a historic milestone in the glider squadron’s history as he took to the skies for his first solo flight. The RAF Air Cadet gliding organisation has been undergoing major reorganisation over the last three years, severely limiting the amount of flying time. Sam’s flight marked the re-emergence of 644 VGS as a fully functioning entity.

Sam said it was an amazing experience: “The feeling of being 1000ft up in the air, alone was incredible.”