Call made to businesses over funding from the EU

Businesses are invited to learn about current EU funding opportunities at an upcoming workshop near Sleaford.

The event will take place at The Venue, in Grantham Road, Navenby, on Tuesday, May 16.

It will showcase EU funding opportunities for micro, small and medium-sized rural enterprises in the Greater Lincolnshire area.

Among the funding programmes to be discussed is the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development, which is making £3.7 million available for projects focused on food processing, business development and tourism.

There will also be a chance to learn more about the LEADER programme, which is designed to support the following national priorities: increase farm productivity, support micro and small businesses and farm, diversification, boost rural tourism, provide rural services, provide cultural and heritage activities (where this promotes growth in the tourism economy), and increase forestry productivity.

The event runs from 10.30am to 12.30pm (registration opens at 10.15am). Book online at bit.ly/2oNvCeb