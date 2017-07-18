CallConnect: ‘Get into town for a pound!’

The CallConnect bus service is offering bargain-priced travel every Monday in August.
Passengers can travel ‘one-way for £1’ on pre-booked services throughout Lincolnshire from Monday August 7.
Councillor Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways and Transport, said: “Our latest survey showed that 98 per cent of passengers were happy with the service, so, as a big thank you, we’re offering single tickets for just £1 every Monday in August.
“Whether you’re visiting friends, heading to the shops or on your way to work, you can get there at a bargain price.
“So if you’ve not yet discovered CallConnect, now’s the ideal time to do so.”
Paul Sanders, CallConnect manager, added: “If you’re not registered with us, make sure you sign up as soon as possible to make the most of this special opportunity.
“And for up-to-date information and other offers, passengers new and old should follow us on Twitter @callconnectbus.”
For more details and to find out more about these scheme, please call the Booking Centre on 0345 234 3344.
