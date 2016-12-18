Can you dig deep for children’s scheme?

A seasonal call for support has been made for a programme helping young people in Lincolnshire affected by parental drug or alcohol misuse.

Lincolnshire Action Trust is asking people to make a donation to its Young Oasis scheme this Christmas.

The programme, which helps children of substance misusers, lost its statutory funding in June.

Alison Goddard, from Lincolnshire Action Trust, said: “This festive season, we’re asking our supporters to consider donating to our Young Oasis campaign instead of sending Christmas cards or presents.

“In return, we’ll share an image that they can use on social media to let people know.

“The donation of even a few pounds can have a huge impact on the lives of those children within our communities who are dealing with very difficult situations, especially at Christmas time.”

Alison added: “Following the cuts to funding, we’re relying on people to dig deep this festive period and help us support children in their neighbourhood who need help now and in the coming years.”

To donate, text YOAS01 and the amount you would like to give to 70070 (example ‘YOAS01 £10’). Every penny (including Gift Aid) will go to the cause, but you may be charged for your text message.

For more on Young Oasis, go to www.latcharity.org.uk.