Care home boss renews wedding vows in front of her residents

An elderly people’s care home has had two causes for celebration - being rated outstanding in its recent inspection by the Care Quality Commission, and seeing its manager renew her wedding vows in the grounds of the home.

Karen Culy, manager of The Old Hall care home in Billingborough, decided to renew her wedding vows to husband Martyn after 18 years of marriage on Saturday August 12.

Friends, family and care home residents gathered for the renewal of vows at The Old Hall, Billingborough. EMN-170815-092950001

Karen said: “As a couple we had intended to have our vow renewal when we had been married 20 years. But 17 years into the marriage I was diagnosed and treated for skin cancer on my face. As a family we realised that life was too short as you never know what’s around the corner.

“We wanted to spend the day with everyone that means a lot to us, so decided that to do this would mean holding our special day at the Old Hall, enabling not only family and friends to come, but staff and residents would then also be able to attend.

“Everyone had a fabulous day,” she added: “I know that during the celebrations our residents’ experience was a positive one which was clearly visible on their faces and in their actions and comments.”

Karen said: “As a manager I thought it would be good to let people know that not all care homes are like the ones currently on the television.”