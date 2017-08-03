Care home puts a spring in the step of residents at fun day

Ashdene Care Home in Sleaford held its annual fun day on Friday, welcoming families and friends of residents to join in the event.

There was music from Jeremy Hilliard, stalls and games with manager Jilly Hunt saying: “This the most people we have ever had. One resident was jumping on the bouncy castle with one of our kitchen staff.”

Proceeds go to the residents’ fund. Pictured are staff members Judith Mableson and Laura Cook on the bouncy castle with Clive Wood and Gladys Hatcher.