Care home residents enjoy wartime songs with Alvey pupils

William Alvey School’s choir visited Ashdene Care Home in Sleaford on Friday to entertain residents with a selection of wartime songs.

Home manager Jilly Hunt said: “It was amazing to see the emotions on the residents’ faces. At least four of the men are ex-servicemen.”

The pupils also presented a poppy wreath they had made.

The home is shortlisted for Outstanding Care Team at the Lincolnshire Care Awards to be announced on February 22. It is also running a Christmas raffle in aid of the residents’ fund with a £200 first prize.