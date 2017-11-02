Cash for communities: Second phase of Triton Knoll Community Fund consultation gets underway

Communities are being invited to bid for thousands of pounds in areas affected by the Triton Knoll Onshore Electrical System works.

A Community Fund has been made available as part of the Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm development.

The communities neighbouring the Triton Knoll Onshore Electrical System works are being invited to take part in a second consultation exercise to determine how the project’s Community Fund will be managed in the future.

Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm will support two funds:

• A £500,000 One Off Construction Community Fund – which will be delivered to local areas neighbouring the onshore electrical system works.

• An Annual Community Fund of £40,000 per year – which will focus on communities neighbouring the landfall location near Anderby Creek, as well as the above ground infrastructure at Bicker Fen, and which will be available for every year that the planned offshore wind farm is in operation.

The consultation exercise will run from Monday, November 6 to Monday, December 4. All consultation responses must be received by 5pm on 4 December, in order to be considered.

Drop-in sessions are taking place as follows:

• Wednesday, November 8, 3pm to 7pm - Anderby Village Hall, Sea Road, Anderby, Skegness, Lincolnshire, PE24 5YB

• Thursday, November 9, 3pm to 7pm - Bicker Village Hall, Cemetery Road, Bicker, Boston, Lincolnshire, PE20 3BT

• Wednesday, November 15, 3pm to 7pm - Little Steeping Village Hall, Station Road, Little Steeping, Lincolnshire, PE23 5BQ

• Thursday, November 16, 2pm to 6pm -Frithville Village Hall, Church Corner, Frithville, Boston, Lincolnshire, PE22 7EX

Communities can respond to the consultation by completing the online questionnaire via the project’s website.

Consultees can also scan their hard copy response and email it to info@tritonknoll.co.uk