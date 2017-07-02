Cash for young volunteer programmes in county

The Youth Social Action Programme is inviting applications for grants of between £1,000 and £5,000 to charities and community groups working with young people aged 10 and 20 (or 25 for young people with learning disabilities) living in Lincolnshire.

The scheme aims to fund enjoyable activities that can demonstrate a positive impact on the wider community, such as sports volunteering, environmental, conservation, intergenerational, mentoring, befriending and local action groups. The programme aims to encourage young people to have fun, make friends, try new things, develop new skills and get involved locally.

Projects do not have to be led by a youth group and can be for one off events. The fund will not cover running costs for existing activities or large capital costs. Closing date for applications is August 1.

For further information or an application form, contact Sue Fortune, Grants Director at the Lincolnshire Community Foundation in Sleaford on 01529 305825 or email sue.lincolnshire@btconnect.com