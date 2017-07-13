Caythorpe company bags three-year council green waste contract

A Caythorpe-based waste management firm has been awarded a renewed three-year contract to process 6,000 tonnes of green waste a year of Rutland County Council.

Mid UK Recycling, who also have a site at Barkston Heath, won the contract to process Rutland’s green waste, which the council put out for tender earlier this year.

The contract, which started at the beginning of June, will continue for a period of three years. The company started its partnership with Rutland Council in 2010, and the latest deal will see it continue through to 2020.

Mid UK Recycling will process the waste at their Honey Pot Lane composting facility, at Colsterworth near Grantham. The company processes 25,000 tonnes of green waste per annum at the facility. The green waste is processed into quality compost which is used as a soil improver by a local farmer growing rye grass. This is then supplied to an anaerobic digestion plant near Stamford.

Chris Mountain, Managing Director at Mid UK Recycling, commented: “We are delighted to continue our long-standing and valued relationship with Rutland County Council. I know many people often question what actually happens to the green waste they put in their recycling bins, so it’s great to be able to confirm for Rutland residents that theirs is being being used to grow crops used to further generate green energy!”

Dave Brown, Director for Places at Rutland County Council, said: “Mid UK Recycling has been an extremely reliable partner since our initial contract began in 2010. The company’s support has been invaluable in delivering the county’s green waste service for the past seven years and we are looking forward to continuing working closely with them.”