Celebrating open gardens event and organ restoration at Heckington church

Green fingered gardeners are putting the final touches to their displays in Heckington this week in preparation for the annual open gardens afternoon on Sunday, June 18.

Nine gardens in the village are taking part this year.

Teas are also being served throughout the event that runs from 2pm.

Guides are available on the day from St Andrew’s Church, costing £3 per person to cover all the gardens.

Andrew Key, one of the organisers, said: “The Heckington Open Gardens afternoon is always popular and a great way for gardeners to show off the fruits of their many, many hours of hard work. We hope for lots of visitors to the village on Sunday afternoon to make the event a success once more.”

l Meanwhile, there will soon be a chance to hear Colin Walsh, organist at Lincoln Cathedral, within Heckington Church.

The celebrity organ recital on Friday June 23 is the official opening recital on the newly restored organ.

Originally built by Charles Brindley in 1869, and later enlarged by Cousans of Lincoln in 1905, the organ has undergone complete refurbishment, including all new transmission systems and a new mobile console, allowing the organist to be seen by the audience in recitals.

Colin Walsh’s association with cathedral music goes back more than 40 years.

He has served, in various capacities, at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, Christ Church Oxford, Salisbury Cathedral and St Alban’s Cathedral. He came to Lincoln Cathedral in 1988.

As an organ recitalist he has played in all the major venues in the UK, most European countries, the USA, Australasia, Hong Kong and Russia.

More recently he appeared as organ soloist in the BBC Radio 3 ‘Live in Concert’ series.

Tickets for the recital in Heckington, which begins at 7pm, are priced at £10 to include a buffet supper. Telephone 01529 460272 or 460977.

The following morning, Saturday June 24, the church’s Tour Guides are giving free guided tours of St Andrew’s at 10am and 11am. There is no need to book for these and refreshments will be available.