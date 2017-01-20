Celebration Ball to be held to mark 150th year of Heckington Show

Plans are being revealed for a very special event to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Heckington Show this year.

For this momentous occasion, a 150th Celebration Ball is to be held in the Show Grounds in Heckington, the week after the show - on the evening of Saturday August 5.

Andrew Key from the Ball Committee says: “This is going to be a wonderful evening – a unique, one-off celebration of all that is so special about the show.

“The huge Horticultural Marquee will be transformed into a beautiful setting for our summer ball.

“We will soon be releasing further details including confirming the live entertainment that I know will prove a real hit.’

People are requested to ‘Save The Date’ for what is sure to be a very popular evening.

The date and time when tickets will go on sale will be announced shortly.