Celebration Ball to be held to mark 150th year of Heckington Show

Hat's off for the 150th Heckington Show! Chairman Charles Pinchbeck celebrating last year's event, looking forward to this milestone. EMN-170120-100724001

Plans are being revealed for a very special event to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Heckington Show this year.

For this momentous occasion, a 150th Celebration Ball is to be held in the Show Grounds in Heckington, the week after the show - on the evening of Saturday August 5.

Andrew Key from the Ball Committee says: “This is going to be a wonderful evening – a unique, one-off celebration of all that is so special about the show.

“The huge Horticultural Marquee will be transformed into a beautiful setting for our summer ball.

“We will soon be releasing further details including confirming the live entertainment that I know will prove a real hit.’

People are requested to ‘Save The Date’ for what is sure to be a very popular evening.

The date and time when tickets will go on sale will be announced shortly.