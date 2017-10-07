Celebration of 30 years of women’s ministry to be held at Sleaford church

A service of celebration of the Women’s Ministry is to be held at St Denys’ Church in Sleaford on Tuesday, October 10.

The Rev Michelle Godbold, diocesan adviser in Women’s Ministry, said: “This service will be a joyous celebration of all areas of women’s ministry, lay and ordained.”

She explained that the event would ‘commemorate the 30th anniversary of the ordination of women to the diaconate’.

“It has been 25 years since General Synod voted in favour of ordaining women to the priesthood, and 100 years since the first woman was consecrated into the congregational church in the UK,” she said.

“No matter your gender or denomination, everyone is welcome, and light refreshments will follow the service.”

The celebration begins at 7.30pm.

For further information on the celebration event, contact the Revd Michelle Godbold, via email michelle.godbold@lincoln.anglican.org.

Later in the year, a special ‘retreat day for ladies’ is to be held at St Denys’ Church and hall on Saturday, December 9 from 9.30am to 4pm.