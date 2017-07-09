Charity bike night for air ambulance

A charity bike night is being organised by the Wolds Bikers club to be held at a village in the Sleaford area.

The event on July 14, on the field behind the Coach and Horses pub in Billinghay, off Tattershall Road,will be from 6pm until late.

It is in aid of the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and LIVES.

The bike night is as old as the club itself and the pub at Billinghay is seen as an ideal venue.

Club chairman Lisa Tooth said: “We have a lot going on and it should be a fantastic night.

“There is an outside bar, six bands, barbecue, martial arts display, custom and classic bike competitions, trade stands, charity stands, bike/team exhibitors, bike and general interest stands.”

Entry is free and it is also open to the public. If you would like a pitch for your stall, contact Lisa. She said: “Pitches are free we just ask for a donation of a raffle prize.”