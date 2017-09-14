Charity fishing match and fun day in memory of two men from Sleaford angling community

A fishery near Sleaford is to hold an event which will not only raise funds for charity, but also honour the memory of two men from the area.

The charity day will take place at White House Farm Fishery, in North Kyme, on Sunday, September 17, from 9am.

Fishing matches, a raffle, bouncy castles, barbecue, refreshments, a table sale, and children’s games will all feature.

The event is being held in memory of Carl Panton, from Heckington, and Dave Wollerton, from Sleaford.

It follows on from an annual charity fishing match held in Carl’s memory, who died from leukaemia 11 years ago.

Dave, of Dave’s Peg Angling Centre, in Sleaford, was involved in the event, but sadly died from cancer in June.

Proceeds from the day will go to Bloodwise – a blood cancer charity.

Businesses are invited to donate raffle prizes.

Thanks are given to Spanners Sports Bar, in Heckington, for supporting Bloodwise all year.

For details on the event, call Colin or Debbie Curtis on 01526 860566 or 07714 210240.