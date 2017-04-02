Charity fun day in support of Sleaford area families

Two support groups for families with additional needs/disabled children have teamed up to hold a family fun day fundraiser.

Sleaford’s Rainbow Stars and Grantham Disabled Children’s Society are holding the Family Funfest at Sleaford Rugby Club, in Ruskington Road, on Saturday, May 27, from noon to 9pm.

The event will raise funds for a trip and other activities for the group’s families.

Visitors can expect Sleaford’s first colour run (booking forms from Total Sports and Supplements, in Sleaford), a dog show, pony rides, owls, a climbing wall, inflatables, archery, rugby, a display of vehicles (ambulance, fire engine, military, vintage), a car boot sale, stalls, barbecue, ice creams, cream teas, live music, disco dome, and more.

The event will be disability friendly, with a changing room, plus a quiet area for children with sensory needs.

Rainbow Stars founder member Jane Peck, of Sleaford, paid tribute to those who have supported the event.

She said: “Without the support we have had, we couldn’t possibly have done this.”