Come and see more than 100 models of the iconic Spitfire and more at the Museum of Lincolnshire Life this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, admire hundreds of model aeroplanes as part of the Airfix Exhibition.

Model planes are made by the Lincoln Branch of the International Plastic Modelling UK Society.

Entry to the museum is charged at £2.50 for adults, £1 for children and concessions and £5 for families.

Museum opening times are from 10am to 4pm, with last entry at 3.30pm.