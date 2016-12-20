Christmas lights in Navenby

Evening shoppers thronged the streets for the first Christmas in Navenby event on Thursday.

Lights were switched on outside the Methodist church at 6pm by special guest Squadron Leader Mike Ling, from the Red Arrows display team.

Shops were crammed with customers at the Navenby and Cliff Villages Business Network event where there lots of special offers, as well as refreshments and carol singing.

There was also a children’s Christmas trail with prizes to be won. All businesses contributed to the purchase of the tree, while up to 400 people pledged money to pay for the tree lights. Business network co-chairman Mindy Arora (pictured with Sqn Ldr Ling and co-chairman Luke Daniels) said there was a natural Christmas ‘vibe’ about the village and thanked all customers for supporting the businesses throughout the year.