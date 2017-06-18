‘Clippity clop’ ahead of charity hair chop

A girl from a village near Sleaford has donated 10 inches of her hair to a charity, raising almost £1,000 for its work in the process.

Rosie-Mai Manger, eight, of Spanby, had the haircut in aid of The Little Princess Trust, a charity which makes real hair wigs for children who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or illness.

Hairdresser Emma Bailey with Rosie-Mai and her mother Nicola Manger after having her hair cut. EMN-170613-102321001

About a year ago, her hair was getting long and difficult to manage.

Rosie-Mai then came to the decision that she wanted to have it cut for charity.

The cut took place at Angel Blades Hair and Beauty, in Billingborough, last Saturday.

Rosie-Mai arrived at the salon in a horse-drawn carriage. Her father Chris works as a carriage driver, and thought it would ‘make more of a big deal’ of Rosie-Mai’s efforts.

They also travelled around the rest of the village.

Chris said: “She was definitely nervous on the day.”

Rosie-Mai told The Standard that she likes her shorter hair.

An original target was set for £500, with the total now at £950.

Funds were also raised by Chris while exhibiting at shows. He hailed the fundraiser ‘a great success’.

To support Rosie-Mai, search for Rosie-Mai Hair Chop Off at uk.gofundme.com