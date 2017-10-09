Co-op pays dividends to help green spaces

The Lincolnshire Co-op has donated £126,626 to help local green space projects blossom and grow.

Money from customer dividends is being shared among 21 environmental good causes, with around £20,000 going to schemes in the Sleaford area under the society’s Community Champions scheme.

A donation was made through the scheme every time a member shopped in a Lincolnshire Co-op outlet using their dividend card in June, July and August. Proceeds from the carrier bag charge and staff fundraising also went into the pot.

Shoppers bought special £1 wildflower seed packets in Lincolnshire Co-op food stores in July and August adding to the total.

Plus £17,620 was added to the pot from the society’s share of proceeds from donated clothes left in Salvation Army clothing banks at Lincolnshire Co-op stores.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Engagement Manager Sam Turner said: “The donations they’ve all received will go a long way and hopefully make a huge difference to the people in those areas - we can’t wait to see how each of them flourish and grow for future generations to enjoy.”

Clerk at Billinghay Parish Council Carol Willingham said that a £8,468 donation would make a real difference to the community garden project in the village.

“We’re so grateful for such a significant donation that will help our community garden become more inviting and interesting for our community,” she said. “We’re hoping to put in benches and lighting, and we’re really excited to get started.”

Wellingore Parish Council has received £6,891 to help fund the High Flight Memorial Park planned to commemorate John Gillespie Magee Jr, a Second World War airman who wrote the famous poem High Flight and is buried at Scopwick after his plane crashed near Wellingore. A 7ft high bronze statue of Magee will stand on a plinth at Wellingore Mill field alongside a monolith.

Another £9,402 is going to Swaton Parish Council to buy equipment for a newly-developed play park.