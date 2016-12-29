Community Fund enables Fulbeck village hall refit

A village hall has upgraded its facilities thanks to South Kesteven’s community fund.

Fulbeck Village Hall Committee applied for a grant earlier this year to secure an upgraded kitchen and new toilets that had not received a facelift since the 1970s.

The group now has more contemporary facilities, which means it can host community meetings, functions and hire out for events in more comfortable surroundings.

Other improvements have also been possible with the completion of a new baby changing unit and storage cupboards.

Bob Adams, South Kesteven District Council’s leader and executive member for growth, said: “So much of our 365 square miles here in South Kesteven are made up of village communities and we’re pleased the fund can help provide meeting spaces such as this with facilities that befit the 21st century.

“Village halls play an important part in some rural communities and we’re pleased the community fund’s grant will help keep people returning to this venue for meetings and celebrations for years to come.”

The fund was announced in 2015 for local groups or individuals to apply for part of a £300,000 pool of grant funding that the council considers for projects to benefit the district’s residents.

Fundraiser and committee member Iris Morison said the grant and its subsequent work had delighted local residents.

She said: “The hall is over 120 years old and requires maintenance on a regular basis.

“The refurbishments make the hall so much more attractive to people wanting to hold parties and for groups here who use the hall on a regular basis.

“The community is very pleased with the new kitchen and redecorated toilet facilities. The former kitchen was a nightmare when catering for over 100 people for a three-course meal at the harvest supper.

“The village hall committee is very grateful to the council for its grant. The whole village and wider community have commented on its improvement.”

Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service administers the community fund on behalf of the council.

Applications are judged on criteria that seek to support community projects, or events that demonstrate wide community benefit.

Up to 80 per cent of the total cost of projects can be applied for. Applications of between £500 and £10,000 are allowed.

For more information on the scheme, go online at www.lincolnshirecvs.org.uk.