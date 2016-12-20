Community grant funds playing field

Billingborough has been the latest to benefit from South Kesteven District Council’s Community Fund.

Billingborough Parish Council applied earlier this year to pay for new play equipment on its playing field.

A new adventure climbing frame and modern swing have now been installed at the park for children aged five to 14 to enjoy.

The new installation coincided with Billingborough Primary School’s 140th anniversary and a celebratory Victorian day.

Parish council chairman Coun Mike King and parish councillor Peter Pocock welcomed the new facilities with pupils and teachers Clare Coyle and Sue Gardner.

Former pupils are invited to share memories of their time at the school by emailing enquiries@billingborough.lincs.sch.uk

The Community Fund was announced in 2015 for local groups or individuals to apply for part of a £300,000 pool of grant funding to benefit the district’s residents.

SKDC’s Leader Bob Adams said: “With the nearest town over 10 miles away in this location, local facilities are as important as ever so that those children in these more rural locations can still enjoy fun and recreation nearby.”

Applications should seek to support community projects, amentities, enterprise or events. Applications of £500 to £10,000 are allowed for up to 80 per cent of the total cost. Grants of £200-£5,000 can support community celebrations, sports events, festivals, arts and cultural events.

Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service administers the fund. Apply at www.lincolnshirecvs.org.uk