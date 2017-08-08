Concern growing for man missing from Metheringham

Concern is growing for a man who has gone missing from his home in the Metheringham area.

Police are appealing for James Stout or anyone who knows where he is to get in touch with them on 101.

He is 44 years old, 6ft tall, slim build with short sandy brown hair. He may be wearing a hooded Super Dry jacket which is orange and pink.

Officers are concerned for his safety after he was reported missing on Monday August 7.

If you have any information relating to James' whereabouts please contact police on 101 quoting incident 362 of 7 August

You can report a missing person to police at any time. You do not need to wait 24 hours before making a report.

Call us on 101, or 999 if the missing person is a child, or someone thought to be at serious risk or harm