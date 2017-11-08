St Denis’ Church in Silk Willoughby hosted its annual Crafts by Candlelight event on Saturday, with proceeds going to church funds.

There was a range of gifts and crafts stalls throughout the afternoon, as well as stalls selling plants, bric a brac, books, games and cakes.

Debbie Johnson of Sew Deborah, Sleaford, is pictured with her handmade crafts stall at the Crafts by Candlelight event.

Photo: David Dawson