St Denis’ Church in Silk Willoughby hosted its annual Crafts by Candlelight event on Saturday, with proceeds going to church funds.
There was a range of gifts and crafts stalls throughout the afternoon, as well as stalls selling plants, bric a brac, books, games and cakes.
Debbie Johnson of Sew Deborah, Sleaford, is pictured with her handmade crafts stall at the Crafts by Candlelight event.
Photo: David Dawson
