Alleged ‘duster salesmen’ seen acting suspiciously in Rippingale and Kirkby Underwood area

Police are investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Kirkby Underwood area south of Sleaford.

According to PCSO Sandra Brommell of Bourne and Billingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, at midday yesterday (Monday) two men were seen in a dark blue Fiat Punto (part reg. no. RJ07 W--) acting suspiciously in Kirkby Underwood.

One male was described as white, 25 years old, wearing dark trousers, light coloured T-shirt and carrying a grey/black rucksack. The second male was wearing a grey tracksuit carrying a black holdall.

PCSO Brommell explained: “This was deemed suspicious behaviour as they were seen driving around looking into driveways/garages. A short while later the first male was seen knocking on selected properties asking for ‘gardening work’.

Refer to incident 185 of 31/07/17 if calling police about this.

Later in the afternoon, in Rippingale, a male matching the description for the second male knocked on selected properties holding a card saying ‘Direct Textiles’. He had with him a black holdall which contained dusters, ironing board covers, etc. that he was selling.

Refers to incident 236 of 31/07/17.

Anyone with further information should call police on 101.